Knights of Columbus Bishop Burke Council distributes coats to those in need in Millsboro, Georgetown area

Knights of Columbus Bishop Burke Council distributes coats to those in need...

Bishop Burke Council #11285 of the Knights of Columbus coordinated the distribution of 72 coats to children in need.

Coats were donated to the St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. Michael The Archangel/Mary Mother of Peace Catholic Church in Millsboro, who identified families with children in need of a warm winter coat.

Additionally, a “Coats for Kids” distribution was held at the Oak Orchard Boys and Girls Club in Millsboro. Working with the parish and Hispanic community at St. Michael The Archangel/Mary Mother of Peace Catholic Church, an event was held where new winter coats were presented to members of the Hispanic leadership team for distribution to families of children in need of a coat.

The council donated remaining coats to Catholic Charities of Georgetown.