High school sports have light week before Christmas tournaments

The sports schedule is a bit light this week, with several teams taking a break for mid-terms, but there is some compelling action this week. That includes a battle of unbeatens in girls basketball and two premier scholastic wrestling events.

Girls

Basketball

Tuesday

St. Elizabeth (1-1) at Westtown (Pa.), 4 p.m.

St. Thomas More (0-4) at Delmar (0-5), 4:50 p.m.

Wilmington Charter (3-0) at Saint Mark’s (4-0), 7:15 p.m. Two of the early surprises in girls basketball meet in prime time. The leading scorers for the respective teams are Emma Brown for the Force and Serena Pluta for the Spartans. The boys’ teams from these schools may be on hand after playing each other at Charter earlier in the afternoon.

Wednesday

Archmere (2-1) at Ursuline (2-2), 7:15 p.m.

Friday

Archmere at St. Georges (2-2), 5 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Padua (2-1), 7:15 p.m.

Saturday

McKean (1-3) at Saint Mark’s, 1 p.m.

Boys

Basketball

Tuesday

Saint Mark’s (0-2) at Wilmington Charter (1-3), 5:15 p.m.

Odyssey Charter (0-4) at Archmere (1-2), 6:15 p.m.

Thursday

Bullis (Md.) at Salesianum (1-3), 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Woodbridge (5-1) at Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.

Newark Charter (3-1) at Salesianum, 7:30 p.m. The Patriots like to run and gun, which could make for a fun matchup against the Sals. It’s Silent Night at Salesianum, which means the students will dress in costumes and not make a sound until the home team scores its seventh point. The students generally incorporate a charitable function into the game as well.

Saturday

St. Thomas More (1-3) vs. Concord (3-1), 2 p.m. at St. Georges Technical High School

Wrestling

Tuesday

Newark (0-1) at St. Elizabeth (1-0), 6:30 p.m.

Friday-Saturday

Archmere and Saint Mark’s at the Howdy Duncan Invitational at William Penn. Action starts at 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday-Sunday

Salesianum at the Beast of the East, 8 a.m. at the Bob Carpenter Center, Newark.

Action starts at 8 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.

Ice hockey

Friday

Salesianum vs. Owen J. Roberts (Pa.), 7:15 p.m. at Center Ice

Swimming (co-ed except where noted)

Tuesday

Newark vs. Saint Mark’s, 3 p.m. at the Western YMCA

Tatnall vs. Archmere, 3:30 p.m. at the Walnut Street YMCA

Thursday

Archmere vs. Salesianum/Ursuline, 3:30 p.m. at the H. Fletcher Brown Boys and Girls Club

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul vs. Delmarva Christian, 4 p.m. at Sussex Academy (boys only)