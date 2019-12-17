High school sports have light week before Christmas tournaments

The sports schedule is a bit light this week, with several teams taking a break for mid-terms, but there is some compelling action this week. That includes a battle of unbeatens in girls basketball and two premier scholastic wrestling events.
Girls
Basketball
Tuesday
St. Elizabeth (1-1) at Westtown (Pa.), 4 p.m.
St. Thomas More (0-4) at Delmar (0-5), 4:50 p.m.
Wilmington Charter (3-0) at Saint Mark’s (4-0), 7:15 p.m. Two of the early surprises in girls basketball meet in prime time. The leading scorers for the respective teams are Emma Brown for the Force and Serena Pluta for the Spartans. The boys’ teams from these schools may be on hand after playing each other at Charter earlier in the afternoon.
Wednesday
Archmere (2-1) at Ursuline (2-2), 7:15 p.m.
Friday
Archmere at St. Georges (2-2), 5 p.m.
St. Elizabeth at Padua (2-1), 7:15 p.m.
Saturday
McKean (1-3) at Saint Mark’s, 1 p.m.
Boys
Basketball
Tuesday
Saint Mark’s (0-2) at Wilmington Charter (1-3), 5:15 p.m.
Odyssey Charter (0-4) at Archmere (1-2), 6:15 p.m.
Thursday
Bullis (Md.) at Salesianum (1-3), 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Woodbridge (5-1) at Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.
Newark Charter (3-1) at Salesianum, 7:30 p.m. The Patriots like to run and gun, which could make for a fun matchup against the Sals. It’s Silent Night at Salesianum, which means the students will dress in costumes and not make a sound until the home team scores its seventh point. The students generally incorporate a charitable function into the game as well.
Saturday
St. Thomas More (1-3) vs. Concord (3-1), 2 p.m. at St. Georges Technical High School
Wrestling
Tuesday
Newark (0-1) at St. Elizabeth (1-0), 6:30 p.m.
Friday-Saturday
Archmere and Saint Mark’s at the Howdy Duncan Invitational at William Penn. Action starts at 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.
Saturday-Sunday
Salesianum at the Beast of the East, 8 a.m. at the Bob Carpenter Center, Newark.
Action starts at 8 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.
Friday
Salesianum vs. Owen J. Roberts (Pa.), 7:15 p.m. at Center Ice
Swimming (co-ed except where noted)
Tuesday
Newark vs. Saint Mark’s, 3 p.m. at the Western YMCA
Tatnall vs. Archmere, 3:30 p.m. at the Walnut Street YMCA
Thursday
Archmere vs. Salesianum/Ursuline, 3:30 p.m. at the H. Fletcher Brown Boys and Girls Club
Friday
Ss. Peter and Paul vs. Delmarva Christian, 4 p.m. at Sussex Academy (boys only)