Knights of Columbus step up to help New Day Pregnancy Care Center of Kent County

Knights of Columbus step up to help New Day Pregnancy Care Center...

The Kent County Pregnancy Help Center in Dover has a new name — New Day Pregnancy Care Center of Kent County.

The new name was unveiled Jan. 18 before a group of supporters including members of the Knights of Columbus.

Executive Director Melanie Batts announced a need for new signs to coincide with the name change and to distinguish the center from its next door neighbor, Planned Parenthood, and approached the Knights for help. After the request was sent out statewide, several councils and individual Knights donated more than enough for two new signs.