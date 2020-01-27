Local sisters Maggie and Avery Bare host coat drive to help others, give back to the community

Local kids Maggie and Avery Bare hosted their third coat drive this winter. This year, they donated 244 coats to Catholic Charities most vulnerable neighbors.

Maggie, 11, and Avery, 8, started this annual tradition with the intention of giving back to their community and their efforts have made a huge impact for Catholic Charities clients.

So far this winter Catholic Charities has provided hundreds of coats and warm winter items to families and people throughout the region thanks to community organizations, businesses, individuals and groups.

In November, Catholic Charities Seton Center hosted its annual coat give-a-way where new children’s coats were distributed to needy families within Somerset County, Md. In Georgetown, Catholic Charities has provided walk-in clients with winter coats, hats, gloves and blankets in an effort to help those in need stay warm.

Catholic Charities is still collecting donations of new and “gently used” coats, hats, gloves, blankets, and other bedding for the Warm Up Winter drive through the end of January.

Donors can bring their coats and blankets to any of the following Catholic Charities locations and receive a tax deduction receipt. All locations except the Thrift Store will accept donations between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Thrift Store donations will be accepted between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Street, Wilmington 19805, 302-655-9624 Bayard House, 300 Bayard Avenue, Wilmington 19805, 302-654-1184

Thrift Store, 1320 E. 23rd Street, Wilmington 19802, 302-764-2717

Marydale Retirement Village, 135 Jeandell Drive, Newark 19713, 302-368-2784

Kent County Office, 2099 S DuPont Highway, Dover 19901, 302-674-1600

Sussex County Office, 406 S. Bedford Avenue, Suite 9, Georgetown 19947, 302-856-9578

Casa San Francisco, 127 Broad Street, Milford 19968, 302-684-8694

Seton Center, 30632 Hampden Avenue, Princess Anne 21853, 410-651-9608

Civic groups, churches, and community-minded neighbors are all encouraged to conduct their own Warm Up Winter Drive.

Catholic Charities also accepts household items, working appliances, and mattresses. Furniture, large appliances, and large donations can be scheduled for pick-up by calling 302-764-2717. Cars and other vehicle donations are also welcome. Visit the website at https://www.ccwilm.org/donate to learn about the many ways to donate.