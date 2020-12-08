Little Sisters of Jesus and Mary close ‘Joseph House’ in Salisbury, Md., until Dec. 17 due to coronavirus

SALISBURY, Md. — As much as the Little Sisters of Jesus and Mary have succeeded in keeping coronavirus away from their charitable work at Joseph House, it caught up with them this week.

The sisters – all six of them – operate Joseph House in Salisbury, Md., that includes the Crisis Center, where services include a soup kitchen, financial assistance, food pantry and a day shelter for the homeless, among other ministries. One of the people involved in assisting the operation tested positive for COVID-19.

Out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with the state of Maryland’s guidelines, the Joseph House Crisis Center at 812 Boundary Street closed temporarily effective Dec. 7. There will be no services or activities at the Crisis Center during this time of closure, including financial assistance, food pantry, hospitality room, and Christmas toy-giveaway.

Not to worry, says Sister Constance Ladd, vicar general of the religious order. The Crisis Center is scheduled to reopen Dec. 17, at which time all services will resume. The Christmas toy-giveaway has been rescheduled for Dec. 17, 18, 21, and 22.

“We had one person who was exposed to the virus,” said Sister Constance, adding that it was not one of the sisters.

“We closed everything. We just want everyone to be out of there. We want to be safe.”

Sister Constance excepts there to be time to get all the toy giveaways done after reopening services Dec. 17.

“It will be a busy day,” she said.

Anyone interested in contributing to the sisters can visit their website at thejosephhouse.org.