Many thanks to advertisers who were committed to the March 27 issue of The Dialog — Photo gallery

Many thanks to advertisers who were committed to the March 27 issue...

The Dialog news operation is providing special alerts to readers of the Angelus e-newsletter. Sign up here for a free subscription to the Angelus.

The effort to limit the spread of coronavirus moved Dialog readers and workers exclusively to its website. The Diocese of Wilmington announced last week that the March 27 print edition of the newspaper would not be published or delivered to churches, the primary drop points for the newspaper in Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

Public Masses are currently not being held in the diocese.

No decision has been made about the newspaper’s next print edition.

Here is a list of the March 27 advertisers, with links.

AKL Enterprises Clock Repair http://www.delawareclockrepairs.com/

All American Roofing – https://www.roofers.org/

Angel Crossing https://www.facebook.com/angelcrossingde

Archmere Academy https://www.archmereacademy.com/

B.G. Halko and Sons Fencing https://www.bghalkoandsons.com/

Catholic Diocese of Wilmington Human Resources https://www.cdow.org/jobs/

Catholic Cemeteries of the Diocese of Wilmington https://www.cdow.org/catholic-diocese-of-wilmington-offices-and-ministries/catholic-cemeteries/

Kathleen Counts Realtor – https://www.realtor.com/realestateagents/kathy-counts_ocean-view_de_3260161_398194422

Delaware Senior Medical Control – Delaware Division of Health and Human Services https://dhss.delaware.gov/dhss/dss/smp.html

Govatos Chocolates http://www.govatoschocolates.com/

Ingleside Homes http://www.inglesidehomes.org/

Irish Rose Gift Shop http://www.irishrosegiftshop.com/

Lavenburg Medical Group https://www.delmarvisionandcosmetic.com/

The Lorelton Retirement and Assisted Living https://www.lorelton.com/

Mary Jo Krzysiak Seamstress

Melson Funeral Home https://www.melsonfuneralservices.com/

Ministry of Caring https://www.ministryofcaring.org/

Mitsdarfer Bros. Tree and Forest Services http://mitsdarferbrotherstree.com/

New Castle County Irish Society http://www.nccirishsociety.org/

Serpes Bakery http://www.serpesbakery.com/

SERVPRO of Wilmington https://www.servprobrandywinewilmington.com/

St. Joseph on the Brandywine Cemetery https://www.stjosephonthebrandywine.org/

John Yasik/Doherty Funeral Homes https://www.yasikfuneralhome.com/