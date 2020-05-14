Ministry of Caring’s annual Emmanuel Dining Room Auction to hold online raffle this year

Because of ongoing coronavirus concerns, the Ministry of Caring’s annual Emmanuel Dining Room (EDR) Auction, originally scheduled for April 26 and one of their biggest fundraisers of the year, has been officially cancelled for 2020 rather than postponed.

The Grand Raffle will still be held virtually for those who wish to support the fundraiser. Raffle tickets are $100 and first prize is $10,000. The drawing will be held on Thursday, July 16 at 5:30 p.m. The winner does not need to be present to win. Tickets can be purchased here:

Emmanuel Dining Room has been serving the hungry at three sites in Wilmington for more than 40 years, and serves more than 150,000 nutritious meals each year to people who would have otherwise gone hungry. The annual fundraiser supports one-third of the dining room’s annual budget.

Next year’s EDR Auction is scheduled for Sunday, April 18, 2021.