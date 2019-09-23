Volleyball’s top teams battle this week in girls sports

The most noteworthy field hockey tussle of the week takes place on the state’s northern border between Padua and Concord. Meanwhile, on the court, there are several must-see volleyball matches as the first month of the regular season nears its conclusion. One of those involves two unbeaten teams.

Field hockey

Monday

William Penn (1-3) at Ursuline (2-2), 3:45 p.m.

Gunston at St. Thomas More (0-4), 4 p.m.

Holly Grove Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul (4-1), 4 p.m. The Sabres are humming right along on offense, and they look to put more room between themselves and the rest of the ESIAC. They will play three times this week.

Tuesday

Padua (3-2) at Concord (4-1), 3:30 p.m. Two of the best teams in Division I meet up on the grass at Concord. Padua came within a whisker of defeating top-ranked Cape Henlopen on the road over the weekend, while the Raiders’ high-powered offense is wreaking havoc with opponents.

Hodgson (2-4) vs. St. Elizabeth (3-2), 3:45 p.m. at Hockessin Montessori

Archmere (2-2) at Friends (5-0), 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Ursuline at Saint Mark’s (4-1), 3:45 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

Archmere at Conrad (3-1), 3:45 p.m.

Delmarva Christian (2-4) at St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.

Friday

Saint Mark’s vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Hockessin Montessori

Padua at Tatnall (3-1), 3:45 p.m.

Gunston at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Monday

St. Elizabeth (2-3) at Wilmington Christian (2-4), 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Ursuline (3-0) at Wilmington Friends (1-4), 5:15 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Padua (4-1), 7:15 p.m.

Archmere (5-0) at Saint Mark’s (5-0), 7:15 p.m. Get to Saint Mark’s early for a parking spot and a seat. These two teams, who are very familiar with each other, look to keep rolling. The Spartans are sure to have their raucous student section in place for what promises to be a postseason atmosphere.

Thursday

Tome at St. Thomas More (1-2), 5 p.m.

Archmere at Newark Charter (5-0), 6:15 p.m. Two days after facing Saint Mark’s, the Auks travel to Newark to meet Diamond State Athletic Conference foe Newark Charter. The Patriots have quietly arisen to the top of Delaware’s volleyball ladder. Their gym promises to be electric, and the Auks will have to deal with hitters Morgan Ritchie and Chloe Rogers. Archmere has some savage hitters of their own, including Julia Kochie and Lauren Edmiston.

Delaware Military (2-3) at Padua, 7:15 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at Ursuline, 7:15 p.m. The Raiders’ second match of the week will be their toughest thus far in 2019. One key to watch for is how the Raiders’ defense, led by libero Sydney Davis, digs Saint Mark’s hitters Savannah Seemans, Brooke Dow and others. The cozy gym will be rocking, as Ursuline students always come out in force.

Saturday

Ursuline at Bishop Shanahan (Pa.) tri-meet, 10 a.m.