‘One of Us’ podcast: 99-year-old Joan Ballintyn finds time to volunteer at St. John the Beloved school

“One of Us” is brief snapshot of people who support the church in various ways in the Diocese of Wilmington. We will regularly feature people who are recognizable within their parish communities.

NAME: Joan Ballintyn

HOMETOWN: Wilmington

PARISH: St. John the Beloved

WHAT FAITH MEANS TO ME:

“My faith means everything to me, especially going to communion. That is very important to me in my life. I recognize Christ to be the most important person in your life. And I hope that everybody comes to that conclusion because that is very important in growing up and raising your kids. I am glad that I have a couple of sons who bring me to church on Sunday because I am too old to drive a car. I am glad that I have sons that help me.”

