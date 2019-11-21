Giving thanks — Bishop W. Francis Malooly through the years: 2016 photo gallery

Bishop Malooly celebrates mass at St. Mark's during his visit for Catholic Schools Week, Wednesday, February 3, 2015. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com
Bishop Malooly celebrated his 75th birthday Jan. 18 and — as required by canon law — submitted his resignation to Pope Francis. The pope has not yet accepted it.
As we approach Thanksgiving, we prayerfully give thanks for the tenure of Bishop Malooly. A special, printed “Giving thanks” section is scheduled to appear with the regular edition of
The Dialog published Nov. 22.
Included in our “Through the years” coverage is the digital year-by-year look back at Bishop Malooly’s time in the Diocese of Wilmington.
Click here for 2008.
Click here for 2009.
Click here for 2010.
Click here for 2011.
Click here for 2012.
Click here for 2013.
Click here for 2014.
Click here for 2015. 2016
Bishop Malooly celebrates mass at St. Mark’s during his visit for Catholic Schools Week, Wednesday, February 3, 2015. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com
Fr. Leonard Klein and Bishop Malooly during the Cathedral of St. Peter 200 Anniversary Mass at the Cathedral of St. Peter, Sunday, April 10, 2016. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com
Bishop Malooly delivers he homily during the Ecumenical Prayer Service for the National Day of Prayer for Peace in Our Communities at the Cathedral of St. Peter, Friday, September 9, 2016. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com
Bishop Malooly processes to the alter during Our Lady of Guadalupe Celebration at St. Paul Church, December 12, 2016. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com
Lance Martin stands before Bishop Malooly during his Ordination at the Cathedral of St. Peter, Saturday, May 28, 2016. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com
Perry Summers from Ss. Peter & Paul High School receives the St. Francis de Sales Award from Bishop Malooly during the St. Francis de Sales Awards Convocation at St. Elizabeth Church, Wednesday, April 20, 2016. Photo/Don Blake
William Hart from St. Thomas More Academy recieves the St. Francis deSales Award from Bishop Malooly during the St. Francis deSales Awards Convocation at St. Elizabeth Church, Wednesday, April 20, 2016. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com
Ronald and Joan Mayer shake hands with Bishop Malooly after receving their certificate for 55 years maried during the annual Wedding Anniverasry Mass at St. John the Beloved, Sunday, October 25, 2015. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com
Larry and Sandi Gardner shake hands with Bishop Malooly during the Wedding Anniversary Mass at St. Joseph Church, October 23, 2016.
Louis and Victoria Twardowski married 73 years renew their vows during the Wedding Anniversary Mass at St. Joseph Church, October 23, 2016.