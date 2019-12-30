‘One of Us’ podcast: Della Williams hard work and determination are greatly recognized at St. Mary Magdalen

‘One of Us’ podcast: Della Williams hard work and determination are greatly...

“One of Us” is brief snapshot of people who support the church in various ways in the Diocese of Wilmington. We will regularly feature people who are recognizable within their parish communities.

NAME: Della Williams

HOMETOWN: Wilmington

PARISH: St. Mary Madgalen

WHAT WOULD YOU TELL SOMEONE INTERESTED IN ST. MARY MADGALEN PARISH?: “I would tell them that they are going into the right place. The people here are just wonderful. They make you feel at home. They’re very comfortable people to be around. I’ve met a lot of nice people since I’ve been here.

Follow the “One of Us” podcast with the complete interview at catholicforumradio.libsyn.com

Check out the full podcast below.



Previous podcasts:

Nov. 8, 2019 One of Us Frank Varone

Nov. 22, 2019 One of Us Joan Ballintyn

Dec. 6, 2019 One of Us John Mazalewski