‘One of Us’ podcast: Mia Cimino finds faith-based community at Neumann University

“One of Us” is brief snapshot of people who support the church in various ways in the Diocese of Wilmington. We will regularly feature people who are recognizable within their parish communities.

NAME: Mia Cimino

HOMETOWN: Wilmington

SCHOOL: Neumann University

WHAT FAITH MEANS TO ME: “My faith means everything to me. When there are some things that happen in the world that I don’t understand, I know that there is always some reason for it. God always has a plan for it.”

