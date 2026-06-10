Padua Academy graduates 106 on May 28 at Abessinio Stadium

WILMINGTON — Padua Academy graduated 106 seniors in commencement ceremonies held May 28 at Abessinio Stadium in Wilmington. Bishop W. Francis Malooly presided.

Mary Drost was the valedictorian, and Hayden House was salutatorian. Drost also earned departmental honors for English and religious studies. Housey was honored for excellence in English.

Sophia Cataldi received the Sarah Smith Award, which recognizes a senior who has consistently demonstrated a strong work ethic and is an exemplary model of Padua Academy values. Samantha Sassi earned the Knights of Columbus Award for demonstrating a heart of charity. Sassi also was recognized for excellence in Spanish.

Juilana Mongovi and Sophia Rosanio received the Softly but Strongly Award, recognizing a graduate who exemplifies the qualities reflected in the school motto. The Brother Michael Rosenello Award, given to a senior who has demonstrated extraordinary service to Padua, went to Ailani Estrada and Karla Flores-Serrano.

Rowan Farrell earned the “Abbi Coraggio” Award, from the Italian “to have courage,” for exhibiting the qualities of dedication, resilience and adaptability. Erin Small and Vesna Vuckovic shared the Heart of Service Award for consistently showing a dedication to serving others and making a positive impact on her community. The award for Community Inclusion and Acceptance, for most exemplifying Padua’s cultural norms, went to Miki Hane.

Jenna Funchion, Ava Gates, Housey, Samantha Manchin and Zuri Stevenson received the Student Council Leadership Award. Rafferty Hill received the Tonia Marisa (Pierantozzi) Patterson ’81 Scholarship for embodying the kindness, compassion and love of the arts of the award’s namesake.

Padua has an award named for each of its patron saints. The St. Francis of Assisi Award for service to church, school and community went to Caitlin Small, and the St. Francis de Sales Award for embodying the words, “Be who you are, and be that well,” was merited by Wrzesien.

Emily Glowacki earned the Board of Trustees Annual Award for best exemplifying the qualities Padua has come to represent. She also earned departmental honors for social studies.

Other departmental honors went to Natalie Campbell, mathematics and French; Adrienne Peticca, science; Elena Sangemino, Italian; Kaley Rychalsky, music; Bryanna Harrison, communication arts; Rebecca Mosier, art; Emma Robinson, digital art; and Grace Nguyen, technology.

The graduates were admitted to 177 colleges and universities, and they will attend 52. Graduates will be attending 12 Catholic colleges and universities. Ninety-two students reported being offered $30 million in scholarships and grants. The remaining graduates did not disclose their scholarship information.