Ursuline Academy graduates 41 women in class of 2026

Forty-one young women graduated from Ursuline Academy during exercises held May 30 at Laffey-McHugh Gymnasium. Bishop Koenig presided.
The graduates were accepted to 101 colleges and universities, and they will attend 27.
They received nearly $8.4 in academic and athletic scholarships and grants.
Forty-six percent of the students are pursuing a degree in a STEM-related major. Four committed to play collegiate athletics.
One graduate, Naiya Murphy, received a military appointment to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y.