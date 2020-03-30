Palm will be distributed in Diocese of Wilmington after crisis ends, but not on Palm Sunday, Bishop Malooly says

Palm will be distributed in Diocese of Wilmington after crisis ends, but...

As the coronavirus illness has scuttled everyday life, so too has it altered standard ways of observing Holy Week.

With public Mass not being celebrated for the foreseeable future, Palm Sunday will come and go without the distribution of palm in the Diocese of Wilmington. Bishop Malooly made the announcement in a statement Monday.

In light of restrictions in Maryland and Delaware, the distribution of palm is not to take place in any form, the bishop said.

“Parishes that are able to can keep the palm in a cool, dry place and distribute them after restrictions are lifted,” the bishop said. No public Masses will be held in Delaware or Maryland’s Eastern Shore while the nation confronts the threat of coronavirus, Bishop Malooly announced March 15.