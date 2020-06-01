PHOTO GALLERY: Archmere Academy celebrates its seniors, who look forward to graduation ceremony

CLAYMONT — Archmere Academy welcomed the Class of 2020 back to campus on May 31 for a drive-through celebration, with the hope that the seniors and their families will be able to return for graduation later in the near future.

The day began with an end-of-the-year Mass streamed live. Later in the day, cars entered the Claymont campus from Manor Avenue to begin a serpentine trip that included several stops along the way. The students — many with their cars decorated — received gifts along the way, including a t-shirt, a box of surprises, a poster and, just before leaving, cheesesteaks from a pair of food trucks. Faculty and staff members lined the route, cheering for the soon-to-be graduates the entire way.

A stop was added near the end of the drive-through for Archmere senior Amarachi Chukwunenye, whose death was reported by the school on May 30. Chukwunenye was a member of several athletic teams at the school. A photo display was set up, and his classmates each stopped to place a flower on a table and write a condolence note. The school declined further comment, citing the family’s request for privacy.

Archmere principal John Jordan met students as they drove past the Patio on the seasonable afternoon. It is Jordan’s final year as principal at Archmere. He will become the headmaster at nearby St. Edmond’s Academy in the fall.

Archmere’s graduation ceremony is currently scheduled for July.

All photos by Mike Lang.