‘Red Mass’ hosted by St. Thomas More Society of the Diocese of Wilmington to be livestreamed Oct. 11 at 3 p.m.

The Saint Thomas More Society of the Diocese of Wilmington is hosting the annual Red Mass at St. Mary Magdalen Church on Sunday, Oct. 11 at 3 p.m. Bishop Malooly will be the celebrant and all are welcome to attend via St. Mary Magdalen Church’s You Tube Channel which can be found at the church website at smmchurch.org.

The Red Mass is held each year for all members of the legal profession — judges, lawyers, law school professors, law students, and government officials — regardless of religious affiliation. It marks the opening of the judicial year.

Through prayerful petition and thanksgiving the Red Mass requests guidance from the Holy Spirit for all who seek justice, and offers the legal community an opportunity to reflect on what Catholics believe is the God-given power and responsibility of all in the legal profession.

The Red Mass name exemplifies the scarlet robes worn by royal judges that attended the Mass centuries ago.