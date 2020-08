Seminarian Brennan Ferris admitted to candidacy in priestly formation for Diocese of...

Diocese of Wilmington seminarian Brennan Ferris was admitted to candidacy at a ceremony July 28 and will be scheduled for ordination as a transitional deacon next May.

Ferris has completed 2nd Theology and is currently finishing a pastoral year assignment at St. John/Holy Angels. He is from St. Elizabeth in Wilmington and has had summer placements at St. Thomas and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton.