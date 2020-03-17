Sherrie Connolly promoted from interim principal at Ss. Peter and Paul Elementary

EASTON, Md. — Sherrie Connolly, who has been serving as interim principal at Ss. Peter and Paul Elementary School during the 2019-20 academic year, has been tapped for the position on a permanent basis. The school announced the decision on March 17.

Connolly has been a member of the Ss. Peter and Paul community for 24 years. She became interim principal during this school year, replacing Faye Schilling. According to a letter to the school community from board chairperson Peggy Wilson and pastor Father James Nash, Connolly was unanimously recommended for the position.

“The respect and love that our students, faculty/staff, and parents have for her made this decision a perfect fit for our community moving forward,” the letter stated.