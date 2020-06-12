Sister Aletta Dorothy Donahue, who taught in Diocese of Wilmington for 25 years, dies at 97

ASTON, Pa. — Sister Aletta Dorothy Donahue, formerly Sister Charles Francis, a professed member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia for 71 years, died June 11 in Assisi House. She was 97.

A native of Trenton, N.J., Sister Dorothy ministered primarily in education. She spent 25 years in the Diocese of Wilmington as a teacher at St. Ann and St. Paul’s schools in Wilmington, Immaculate Conception in Elkton, Md., Corpus Christi in Elsmere, and St. Peter the Apostle in New Castle. She also worked in the Diocese of Trenton and the archdioceses of Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

Services will be in Assisi House at a later date and will be private. Donations in Sister Dorothy’s name can be made to the Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Road, Aston, PA 19014.