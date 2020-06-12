Car parade with staff and faculty bids farewell to school community at All Saints in Elsmere: Photo gallery

Car parade with staff and faculty bids farewell to school community at...

Faculty and staff at All Saints Catholic School in Elsmere wanted to make the last day of school memorable.

The weather cooperated with a beautiful morning for a car parade for the school community June 12 marking the closing of the school year and the closing of the school.

School officials announced in April it would cease operations at the end of this school year, citing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic among the factors contributing to the school’s closing.

All Saints opened in September 2011 after Corpus Christi, St. Catherine of Siena and St. Matthew’s schools merged.