Sister Hildegarde Grogan, a longtime nurse who ministered at St. Francis Hospital, dies at 87

ASTON, Pa. — Sister Hildegarde Grogan, a nurse who ministered for 15 years in the Diocese of Wilmington, died Jan. 20 in Assisi House. She was 87 and had been a professed member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia for 64 years.

Born in Philadelphia, Sister Hildegarde ministered at St. Francis Hospital in Wilmington as a nurse and as a volunteer at Delaware Hospice. She spent 34 years in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia in healthcare and as a professor and director of the Lifelong Learning Center at Neumann University. She also worked in the Archdiocese of Baltimore as a teacher and nurse, and the Diocese of Harrisburg, Pa.

Services will be in Assisi House on Jan. 26 and will be private. Burial will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. Donations in her name can be made to the Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Road, Aston, PA 19014.