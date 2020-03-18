Sister Joan Albanese of Little Sisters of Jesus and Mary, who ministered at Joseph House, dies at 77

SALISBURY, Md. — Sister Joan Marie Albanese, a member of the Little Sisters of Jesus and Mary, died March 8 at Wicomico Nursing Home, where she had been in hospice care since December. She was 77.

Born in Stamford, Conn., Sister Joan entered religious life in 2003, professing final vows with the Little Sisters of Jesus and Mary in 2011. She ministered at Joseph House in the hospitality room, working with the homeless and others in need of prayer or something else, including her hugs. Her nickname was “Sister Hug-alotta.”

Sister Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Harriet and James Jacobson. She is survived by a sister, Catherine Jacobson, and nephew Justin Jacobson, along with her religious community.

Services will be Friday at St. Francis de Sales Church, 535 Riverside Drive, Salisbury. The viewing will be at 10 a.m., followed by Mass at 11. Burial will be in Parsons Cemetery. Donations in Sister Joan’s name can be made to Joseph House, P.O. Box 1755, Salisbury, MD 21802.