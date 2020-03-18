Despite closed buildings, all services available from Maryland Department of Human Services

BALTIMORE — The secretary of Maryland’s Department of Human Services, Lourdes R. Padilla, has announced that all buildings in each of the 24 local Departments of Social Services have been closed as of noon Wednesday. The move was made to further support Gov. Larry Hogan’s action to slow the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

“Across Maryland, our department’s leadership team and staff are prepared for, and have put into place, measures to ensure the continuity of services during this period of buildings being closed to the public,” Padilla said. “We are also committed to protecting the public and our staff as we do our part to help slow the spread of coronavirus.”

Marylanders can get information, apply for DHS programs and services, and check the status of applications at www.mydhrbenefits.dhr.state.md.us. Services include emergency food assistance, cash assistance, SNAP food benefits, child support services, and home energy assistance, among others.

The DHS call center is reachable by phone from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 800-332-6347. Medical assistance and health insurance applications may be submitted at www.marylandheathconnection.gov.

The list of ongoing actions is available at governor.maryland.gov/coronavirus. For health resources regarding COVID-19, including case counts and clinician guidance, go to health.maryland.gov/coronavirus.