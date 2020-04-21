Sisters of St. Francis jump in to make sandwiches for the hungry served by Ministry of Caring

Sisters of St. Francis jump in to make sandwiches for the hungry...

Everyone wants to pitch in and it’s not too easy when you’re being encouraged to quarantine.

But that didn’t stop local parishioners and several Sisters of St. Francis in the Wilmington area when they heard Ministry of Caring was struggling to provide food to the hungry in the time of great need.

The local community decided to make sandwiches for the homeless at Emmanuel Dining Room to join in the efforts of St Catherine of Siena Parish.

Sister Monica Mary Bauer, OSF, Sister Betty McAndrews, OSU, and Sr Ann David, OSF, made and delivered sandwiches to St Catherine of Siena Parish where they were then provided to Ministry of Caring.