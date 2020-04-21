Pope appoints Memphis vicar general to head Diocese of Alexandria, La.

WASHINGTON — Pope Francis has appointed Father Robert W. Marshall, vicar general of the Diocese of Memphis, Tenn., as the bishop of Alexandria, La.

Bishop-designate Marshall, 60, also is pastor of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Memphis. He succeeds Bishop David P. Talley, who was Alexandria’s bishop from 2017 until Pope Francis named him to be bishop of Memphis March 5, 2019.

New Orleans Archbishop Gregory M. Aymond has been serving as apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Alexandria in the interim.

The appointment was announced April 21 in Washington by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States.