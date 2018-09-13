Spicer-Mullikin children’s book draws national recognition

The National Funeral Directors Association issued the inaugural Richard Myers Pinnacle Award on Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory in New Castle County, Delaware.

In recognition of funeral homes that develop an extraordinary program or service that surpasses the definition of funeral service excellence, NFDA established the Richard Myers Pinnacle Award.

The Spicer-Mullikin team created a unique and engaging 16-page anti-bullying activity book geared specifically toward children ages 4-8.

The book’s main character, a loveable bulldog named Duchess, offers a warmer, gentler way to introduce the topic of bullying to a young audience. Duchess is the name of funeral home owner Matthew Smith’s bulldog.

The book, entitled Duchess the Bulldog Says Be a Buddy, Not a Bully, has been distributed by Spicer-Mullikin staff to local libraries, the YMCA and several elementary schools. The book is also available to children who accompany adults to the funeral home.