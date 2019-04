Spring and summer fun: Parish festivals and carnivals listed for Diocese of Wilmington

Spring and summer fun: Parish festivals and carnivals listed for Diocese of...

Looking for local fun this summer?

Here is a list of Diocese of Wilmington parish carnivals and festivals.

St. Helena’s, April 29-May 4, 6-10 p.m.

Holy Rosary, May 27-June 1, 6-10 p.m.

St. John the Beloved, June 3-8, Mon.-Thurs., 6-10 p.m., Fri-Sat., 6-11 p.m.

St. Anthony’s Italian, June 9-16, 3-10:30 p.m. 1st Sunday, 6-10:30 p.m. M-F, 4-10:30 p.m. Sat. , 2-8:30 p.m. Last Sunday

Our Lady of Fatima Fair, July 8-13, 6-10 p.m.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, June 10-15, 6-10 p.m. M-F, 5-10 p.m. Sat.

St. Joseph Parish Carnival, July 16-20, 6-10 p.m.

St. Hedwig Polish Festival, Sept. 23-28, 5-10 p.m. M-F, 3-10 p.m. Sat.

St. Catherine of Siena Festival, Oct. 10-13, hours to be determined