Ss. Peter and Paul High School students’ artwork gains congressional attention

EASTON, Md. — Two students from Ss. Peter and Paul High School in Easton, Md., have been recognized for their entries in the Congressional Art Competition, with one to be displayed at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

“The Boot,” by Breanna Mood, was selected by Rep. Andy Harris as the winner for the First District of Maryland. Anna Sanford’s painting was the runner-up.

Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors the Congressional Art Competition, a nationwide event that recognizes and encourages artistic talent. Since its launch in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated. Panels of artists select the winners, who are normally honored at an annual awards ceremony in Washington. The artwork will be on display for a year. This year, according to Ss. Peter and Paul High School, some of its entries were completed before schools shut down in March, while students continued work on others after transitioning to online learning.