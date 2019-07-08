St. Edmond’s Parish takes Corpus Christi to the boardwalk

St. Edmond Parish in Rehoboth held their annual Corpus Christi procession from the church to the boardwalk on Sunday, June 23 after the 10:30 a.m. Mass. Fathers William Coco and John Solomon, along with Deacons Dan Ackerson and Jim Cadigan, the Knights of Columbus, first communicants, and approximately 160 mass-goers participated in the feast day tradition. Part of the procession inlcluded stopping at the band stand and offering a blessing and petitions for the world. (Photos Courtesy St. Edmond Parish)