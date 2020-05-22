St. Francis Healthcare, Trinity Health network to resume select medical services beginning May 26

Following the positive impacts of social distancing and decreases in new COVID-19 cases, Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic announced it will begin a phased approach to resuming critical services and elective surgeries.

Prioritizing clinically necessary services, Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic hospitals are tentatively scheduled to resume select services and surgeries on the following dates:

Saint Francis Healthcare — May 26

May 26 Nazareth Hospital — May 27

May 27 Mary Medical Center — May 27

May 27 Mercy Catholic Medical Center — June 2

“Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic is committed to providing the safe, quality care our patients and communities need,” said James Woodward, president and CEO of Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic. “Our hospital teams are further enhancing safety precautions and taking a thoughtful, phased approach to restoring services.”

Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic hospitals are implementing COVID-Free Zones, which are areas where we provide care only for people not known to have COVID-19 or COVID symptoms. Other enhanced safety measures include temperature and COVID-19 symptom screenings, continued visitor restrictions and masks provided for physicians, non-clinical staff and anyone who enters Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic facilities.

“In line with our core value of safety, we are continuing to follow guidelines from the CDC and Pennsylvania state public health officials regarding appropriate testing, workforce and supplies,” said Sharon Carney, MD, senior vice president and chief clinical officer of Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic. “Our communities need to know it is safe to seek essential treatment, and we are closely monitoring our approach to continue providing a safe environment for patients and colleagues.”

Additionally, all hospital patients will be tested for COVID-19 prior to a procedure or surgery. If a patient tests positive, the provider will determine if the procedure will be postponed or continue depending on the clinical urgency. If there is a negative test result, the procedure will continue as planned in the COVID-free zone.

“If you are feeling sick, or have a preexisting or chronic condition, do not postpone critical medical care,” said Dr. Carney. “Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic is here for you, and we are committed to keeping you safe while providing quality care.”

Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic physician practices also continue to offer telehealth services, including wellness visits, chronic disease management or other health concerns, as convenient options for patients. For a telehealth or (if necessary) in-person appointment, or to schedule a surgery or procedure, visit trinityhealthma.org.

Please note all dates are tentative and may change based on the COVID volume in the hospitals and counties.