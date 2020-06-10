St. Francis Hospital adds surgical robot system, also earns certification for hip, knee replacements

WILMINGTON — St. Francis Hospital in Wimington has doubled the amount of robot-assisted surgeries it can perform by added the da Vinci Xi Robotic Surgical System to its operating rooms.

Surgeons use the Xi robot to perform minimally invasive surgeries that use tubes and cameras via one or more small incisions, the hospital said. These procedures allow for safer surgeries, faster recovery times and reduced risk of infections.

“This new technology enables us to do more of what I call ‘laparoscopic procedures on steroids,’” said Dr. Michael Conway, chairman of surgery at Saint Francis Healthcare. “They make such a difference for both surgeon and patient. For us, surgery is about doing the right thing for the right patient at the right time. This new technology allows us to do that.”

Among the operations for which the system can assist surgeons are colon resections, advanced urology and gall bladder procedures, and gynecological and advanced bariatric revision surgeries.

The hospital also announced this week that it has received certification in hip replacement and knee replacement from the the Joint Commission, formerly known as the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations.

This certification, according to the hospital, reflects its ability to provide excellent clinical care for these surgeries. It also recognizes St. Francis’ comprehensive continuum of care, which includes patient education, consultation in the preoperative through postoperative stages of care, and shared decision-making and communication among medical professionals, patients and their caregivers.

“We are proud to offer compassionate and high-quality care for hip and knee replacement, which includes leading edge, less-invasive surgical options to help our patients return home and heal more quickly,” said Dan Sinnott, president and chief executive officer of St. Francis Healthcare.