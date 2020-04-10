Home Our Diocese St. Francis Hospital workers in Wilmington, first responders offer brief Good Friday...

St. Francis Hospital workers in Wilmington, first responders offer brief Good Friday show of solidarity in battling coronaviras pandemic

Saint Francis Healthcare workers gather outside the hospital as local fire, police and EMS vehicles line up on Clayton Street on April 10. Dialog photo/Don Blake

It’s Good Friday, it’s a bit blustery outside and first responders are on the front line of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

But that didn’t stop health care workers at St. Francis Hospital in Wilmington from showing their appreciation and first responders doing the same.

Saint Francis Healthcare workers gathered outside the hospital at 11 a.m. as local fire, police and EMS vehicles lined up on Clayton Street, blowing their sirens for one minute in a show of solidarity for Delaware’s healthcare workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Wilmington Fire Department, Wilmington Police Department and St. Francis EMS took part with hospital workers, all maintaining social distancing.

 

 

