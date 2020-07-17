St. Francis recognized for clinical excellence in wound care

WILMINGTON — The St. Francis Advanced Wound Care Center has received the Center of Distinction award from Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services. This is the second consecutive year the center has been recognized, according to St. Francis Hospital.

To receive the award, a wound care center must have achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including patient satisfaction higher than 92 percent and a minimum wound healing rate of at least 92 percent within 28 median days to heal.

“We are gratified to receive an award of this caliber. It speaks to the consistent hard work, dedication and commitment to quality care our patients have come to expect here,” explained Dr. David Zabel, medical director for the Saint Francis Advanced Wound Care Center.

The wound center offers specialized treatment of chronic wounds such as diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers and infections that are not healing. Treatments include negative pressure wound therapy, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies, according to the hospital. it also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, surrounding the patient with 100 percent oxygen.