State of Delaware delivers much-needed PPE, hand sanitizer to Saint Francis Healthcare

Saint Francis Healthcare received a significant and vital delivery of personal protective equipment (PPE) and hand sanitizer yesterday from the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA), in conjunction with the Division of Public Health’s Office of Emergency Medical Services (OEMS).

The medical supplies from the Division of Public Health warehouse will help Saint Francis Healthcare staff continue to safely care for patients and limit the spread of COVID-19.

“We are extremely grateful for this donation of medical supplies,” said Dan Sinnott, president and CEO of Saint Francis Healthcare. “During this crisis, the assistance from the State of Delaware and the community has greatly helped our frontline staff safely and effectively treat patients in need.”

“Our top priority right now is the health and safety of our residents,” said Diane Hainsworth, director of the Delaware OEMS. “We are committed to providing our state’s medical workers with the resources they need to provide quality care to patients.”

Saint Francis Healthcare continues to accept donations from the community. Individuals and businesses may drop off donations to the loading dock on DuPont Street (behind the hospital) on Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. (Hours may change due to staffing). Street address for the hospital is as follows:

Saint Francis Healthcare

701 N. Clayton Street

Wilmington, Del., 19805

(Donations received at the loading dock on DuPont Street – behind the hospital)

For more information about Saint Francis Healthcare’s COVID-19 response, please visit www.stfrancishealthcare.org/patients-visitors/patient-safety-quality/coronavirus-update/