The Dialog newspaper returns to print weekend of Aug. 15-16 with keepsake edition

We have good news to share about the return of The Dialog to every-other-Friday print publication and distribution to churches in the Diocese of Wilmington.

The print edition will be available after Mass the weekend of Aug. 15-16 and will include some special features. The 2020 graduation section that has appeared online at thedialog.org since June will be in the Aug. 14 print edition. This keepsake section will appear along with another important segment of the newspaper. The Aug. 14 edition will have a look back at nearly all of the coronavirus-related news that impacted the Diocese of Wilmington

Our online efforts at thedialog.org have proven very popular during this difficult time of COVID-19 as our web traffic has increased three- and four-fold. We are grateful for the chance to help keep people informed over the web – and we will continue to do so. But we are also very happy to return to print.

Aug. 28 is our “Back to School” edition, which is always very popular, and will be especially so this year as we work through the challenges of the continued pandemic.

The Dialog looks forward to serving you both in print and online. As always, we welcome your input. Feel free to reach out to staff (Joe Owens, Virginia Durkin O’Shea, Mike Lang, Kaitlyn Firmani) with questions or suggestions.

Phone: 302-573-3109

Email: news@thedialog.org