The Hillbilly Thomists, ‘A Taste of the Chesapeake,’ faith formation in Lewes and more in the Diocese of Wilmington

Summer in the diocese offers an array of events both fun and spiritual. Be sure to check out both kinds scheduled in the coming weeks in the Diocese of Wilmington:

St. Jude the Apostle Parish in Lewes continues its adult formation discussion series at the parish. On July 29, at 10:30 a.m., speakers will address “Just war theory.” And on Aug. 13, at 6:30 p.m. the topic is “Christianity in the age of artificial intelligence.” Sessions are held in the Parish Life Center and are free to attend, however, people are asked to register online in advance at www.stjudelewes.org or by calling 302-644-7413.

Seafood Knights returns to Ocean City on Tuesdays through Sept. 1, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Enjoy home-made fish specialties – and new this year, preorders are available at SeafoodKnights.com. The Ocean City Lady Knights Auxiliary will also be participating each week by collecting school supplies for local students and hosting gift basket raffles to support the many charitable causes and outreach programs they serve. The hall is located at 9901 Coastal Highway, Ocean City, Md. Check it out when you’re at the beach.

Families looking for faith-based fun are invited to join Christian Agility Training, a program to help kids improve balance, coordination, and quick directional changes. Hosted by Authentic Intentional Catholic Families, the classes meet July 27, and Aug. 10 & 24 at Delpark Manor Park, 2005 Telegraph Rd., Wilmington. There are two age groups, 5-8 and 9-15. Kids age 16+ can help train and instruct. Cost is $10 per session, $30 max per family. For more information and to register, call Erin, 302-375-1421.

St. Ann Church, Wilmington, will be holding their annual novena through July 26. The remaining schedule: July 20-24, 7-8 p.m.; July 25, 4 p.m. Mass with novena prayers; and July 26, 7:30 a.m. Mass, exposition, 10:30 a.m. Mass, and novena prayers. A luncheon follows in the social hall after 10:30 a.m. Mass. For more information go to stannwilmington.com or call (302) 654-5519.

On the spiritual side, the Flame of Love East Regional Conference will take place at St. Mary’s Ryken H.S., in Leonardtown, Md. on July 25. The theme is “Return to Carmel.” For more information or to register @ https://flameoflove.us/event/2026-national-conference-east-2/ or email Monica: mludwig@flameoflove.us.

On Sunday, July 26 at 4 p.m. St. Elizabeth Parish in Wilmington hosts the English-Filipino Healing Mass. The Sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick will be available. Everyone especially those in need of God’s healing grace are warmly invited. The Rosary will be prayed before Mass, with special intentions for our grandparents in gratitude for their love, faith, and guidance. For more information or to request a Mass intention, please contact Dante and Millette Angeles at (302) 325-0556 (voice/text) or George Romero at (925) 325-3315.​

Also on Sunday, July 26 at 5 p.m. check out the monthly International Night Dinner, at the Francis X. Norton Center, 917 North Madison St., Wilmington. Theme is “A Taste of the Chesapeake” featuring Chef Ryan German of Caffe Gelato. Menu includes chilled peach soup with rock shrimp, watercress salad, crab and shrimp cake with Old Bay Parmesan mashed potations, and more. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner at 5:30 p.m. $35 per person, dine in only. All meals by pre-paid reservation. Benefits Emmanuel Dining Room. More information and reservations, Michael Sullivan, Emmanuel Dining Room program director, (302) 652-3228 or msullivan@ministryofcaring.org.

On July 29 at 6:30 p.m., enjoy The Hillbilly Thomists in concert at Aquinas Academy, 2370 Red Lion Rd., Bear. Tickets are $12 per person, children under 5 free, as are clergy, religious and seminarians, however all tickets must be ordered in advance, no tickets are sold at the door. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. For tickets, go to: https://ticketstripe.com/events/7719109180768482

Looking ahead:

The annual International Food Festival hosted by St. John/Holy Angels Parish, returns Aug. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Different countries set up at different times throughout the day but most are there by 11 a.m. There will also be entertainment. Check out our website and Facebook page for additional information, to volunteer, or to participate. All proceeds benefit the parish. www.stjohn-holyangels.com or facebook.com/stjohnholyangels .

And on Aug. 16, from 1-5 p.m. be sure to check out the Annual Bull Roast hosted by St. John/Sacred Heart Parish at Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Company, 21500 Rock Hall Avenue, Rock Hall MD. All You Can Eat, Beer & Soft Drinks, Music, Bake Sale, Silent Auction, and Games. Advance tickets $25 for adults & $12 for kids 7-12, kids under 7 are free. $30 at the door. For more information call 410-778-3160 or Purchase tickets at https://www.sacredparish.org

The Annual Teardrops of St. Monica Devotions will take place Aug. 27 at Corpus Christi Church, 905 New Road, Wilmington. 6:30 p.m. Rosary; 7 p.m. This special Mass is celebrated each year to beg St. Monica’s intercession to touch the hearts of loved ones, who are away from their Catholic faith. We look for God’s graces to welcome our loved ones home to a life with the Lord! Teardrop cards filled out at the entrance of the church with the name/names of those dear to us! More information, contact The Columbiettes, tfccolumbiettes@gmail.com.

Register now for the 34th Annual CYO Joseph A. McNesby Jr. Golf Outing on Sept. 16, a great way to support youth programs in the diocese. Register a foursome, become a sponsor, donate to the raffle. For more information and to register, go to: https://cdowcym.org/34th-cyo-joseph-a-mcnesby-jr-golf-outing/

Mark your calendar and register now for the next Catholic Business Network breakfast on Sept. 18 at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Parish. Speaker will be Father Joseph W. McQuaide IV, who will speak on “Soul of business: Catholic leadership in the age of A.I.” Breakfast is $40 and first-time attendees are entitled to a free print and digital advertisement promoting their business in The Dialog and thedialog.org. Register at givecentral.org/cdow/Catholic-Business-Networking

Save the date for the UNBOUND: Freedom in Christ Conference, at Holy Angels on Sept . 26. Presented by Matt Lozano of Heart of the Father Ministries. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. Are you stuck? Carrying hurt, unforgiveness, fear, anxiety, anger, guilt, etc.? Or do you want to help a friend? Join us for a day of hope, prayer, and practical teaching that helps you take hold of the freedom Jesus won for you and gave you at Baptism. For registration and more information: eventbrite.com – search “Unbound conference, Newark, DE” OR www.stjohn-holyangels.com and use the “aRise/Unbound” tab OR facebook.com/stjohnholyangels. Contact info: arise@holyangels.net or Amy Press (302) 731-2219.

Men of the Diocese are invited to share their faith at the inaugural Catholic Men of Delmarva Conference, on Oct. 3, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at St. Mark’s High School, Wilmington. The theme is Authentic Masculinity, and the day includes fellowship, music ministry, vendors, speakers and Mass with Bishop Koenig. For more information and to register, go to www.DelmarvaCatholic.org.

Alumni from St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing are invited to celebrate 100 years since its founding, and 50 years for the final graduating class of 1976. On Oct. 18, at 1 p.m., Luncheon at Ed Oliver Golf Club, 800 DuPont Rd., Wilmington. Bishop Koenig, the Sisters of St. Francis, and the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales will be in attendance. For more information, go to Facebook, The Saint Francis Hospital School of Nursing Alumni or contact Gerri Irish, ’69, RN, MSN, (302) 379-5847, girish9@verizon.net.

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