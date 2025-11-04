Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic names Edward J. Willard to corporate post

Edward J. Willard has been named the new chief strategy and business development officer for Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic, effective Nov. 3.

Willard has more than two decades of experience in health care strategy, business development, physician integration and market expansion, according to Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic. In his new role, he will oversee these areas across Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic, “driving growth opportunities that expand patient access, enhance care quality and strengthen the organization’s financial sustainability.”

Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic is the parent company of Saint Francis Hospital in Wilmington.

Most recently, Willard served as market director of strategy for Dignity Health’s Arizona and Nevada division. There, he led the development of new service lines and centers of excellence, while evaluating mergers, partnerships and campus expansion projects, according to Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic.