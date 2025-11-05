Holy doors of the jubilee year included for pilgrimage from Diocese of Wilmington in Rome — Catholic Forum in Italy

Holy doors of the jubilee year included for pilgrimage from Diocese of...

Diocese of Wilmington pilgrims began their last full day in Rome at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major, where after entering through our third Holy Door, they had Mass.

They then visited Holy Steps believed to be the actual ones that Jesus climbed when he was sentenced to death.

After that, the group was off to the beautiful Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls where they entered through the fourth and final Holy Door.

After some time for relaxation or exploring, the pilgrims set out for their farewell dinner in anticipation of the early morning departure for the airport and back to Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Diocesan communications director and Catholic Forum host Bob Krebs is among the group of pilgrims and filed photos to The Dialog that can be found at TheDialog.org and on The Dialog’s social media platforms.

