Two women — Emily Powell and Amanda Krow — join the ranks of aspiring religious as vocations grow at St. Benedict/St. Elizabeth

St. Benedict/St. Elizabeth parish on the Eastern Shore of Maryland in the Diocese of Wilmington is a place where vocations have made a mark.

Father Brian Lewis recently updated parishioners on two women who aspire to be religious sisters. Emily Powell and Amanda Krow are two women from the parish who are discerning vocations to religious life.

Krow is the daughter of St. Benedict/St. Elizabeth parishioner Amy Nicholls. Powell is the daughter of parishioners Chris and Carm Powell.

“One of those gifts that our parish is blessed to receive is the multiple vocations to the priesthood, diaconate and religious life that come from within our pews,” Father Lewis said in a recent parish bulletin.

“We are greatly blessed, and that large number is due to the Holy Spirit and to your allowing him to work through you in support of our parishioners to discern a vocation of service to the church.”

Powell entered the Servants of the Lord & the Virgin of Matara Religious Order on May 31. Krow is aspiring to the Little Sisters of the Poor and is currently living at the Little Sisters’ St. Martin’s Home in Catonsville, Md., and working as a nurse.

Two men from St. Benedict Parish in Ridgely, Md., and its mission, St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Denton, are in priestly formation.

Peter Schirmer, 23, is studying for the diocese in the college seminary program at Seton Hall University, while Brett Carmean, 22, is in formation in Michigan with Miles Christi (“Soldiers of Christ”).