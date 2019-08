Pair of seminarians from Maryland’s Eastern Shore prepare for first semester

Two men from St. Benedict Parish in Ridgely, Md., and its mission, St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Denton, begin priestly formation in a few weeks.

Peter Schirmer, 23, will be studying for the diocese in the college seminary program at Seton Hall University, while Brett Carmean, 22, will head to Michigan to begin formation with Miles Christi (“Soldiers of Christ”).

