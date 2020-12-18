St. Francis Healthcare workers in Wilmington begin receiving vaccine for COVID-19

Saint Francis Healthcare colleagues continued the fight against COVID-19 and began receiving the Pfizer vaccine Dec. 17.

Dr. Aaron Weaver, a family practice doctor, was the first Saint Francis worker to receive the vaccine at 9 a.m.

Saint Francis officials said the vaccine is an important tool in getting the pandemic under control and they are delighted to have begun offering colleagues and physicians vaccinations.

Even with hope on the horizon, they strongly urge everyone to mask up, wear masks properly (covering nose and mouth), physically distance, wash hands, and avoid crowds and close conversations.