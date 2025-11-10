Bishop: Survival of Christian communities in Nigeria depends on security, justice

WARSAW, Poland — Faith is a matter of life and death in northern Nigeria, said Bishop John Bogna Bakeni of Maiduguri.

Speaking with OSV News during November’s observances for persecuted Christians, the bishop described life under constant threat from Boko Haram, Islamic State group militants, and Fulani herdsmen.

“Every day is a grace,” he said, “because we never know what will happen in the next hour,” Bishop Bakeni told OSV News as he visited Poland on the occasion of the 17th Day of Solidarity with the Persecuted Church, observed by the local church on Nov. 9.

For the past 16 years, Bishop Bakeni’s diocese in northeastern Nigeria has been at the heart of one of the world’s most violent insurgencies — a place where churches have been destroyed, priests kidnapped, and families forced to flee by the terror groups.

“Maiduguri has been global news for the wrong reasons,” Bishop Bakeni said. “We have seen the destruction of lives and livelihoods, of hospitals, schools, and churches. Millions have been displaced. The Christian community has suffered disproportionately.”

But despite the suffering, he added, the church in Nigeria has not disappeared. “We are still there. Our faith is tested, our faith is proven. And I think this is the only gift we have for the world today — the gift of our faith.”

Nigeria is one of the most dangerous countries in the world to live as a Christian, but at the same time as many as 94% of self-identified Nigerian Catholics surveyed said they attend weekly or daily Mass, according to a study published in early 2023 by Georgetown University’s Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate.

Since the Boko Haram insurgency began in 2009, tens of thousands of people have been killed and over 3.5 million have been displaced in northeastern Nigeria, according to estimates by the United Nations’ refugee agency, or UNHCR.

Christian communities have been among the hardest hit, with hundreds of churches destroyed and thousands of believers forced to flee from the states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa. According to Aid to the Church in Need, Christians in Nigeria face extremely high levels of violence — including killings, kidnappings and the destruction of churches.

The latest Intersociety report revealed that an average of 32 Christians are killed in Nigeria every day. The report published in August indicates that as many as 7,000 Christians were massacred across Nigeria in the first 220 days of 2025.

It said at least 185,000 people, including 125,000 Christians and 60,000 moderate Muslims had been killed in Nigeria since 2009.

Bishop Bakeni’s diocese has been slowly rebuilding thanks to the support of Catholic organizations. “With their help, we have been able to rebuild some of the churches, rectories and schools,” he told OSV News. “They have also helped us to set up a trauma center in the city of Maiduguri to assist our people, to offer them psychosocial support and help them learn new skills to make a living.”

He spoke with deep gratitude for the solidarity shown by Catholics around the world. “We have not felt alone,” he said. “These organizations have stood with us always. And despite all the destruction, the church is coming back stronger.”

But the challenges remain overwhelming. “The daily reality that we live in is one of fear and anxiety,” Bishop Bakeni told OSV News. “We live under a cloud of uncertainty. Yet our priests and sisters continue to serve — celebrating Mass, visiting refugees, bringing the sacraments. It is a great sacrifice.”

Father Jan Zelazny, director of the Polish section of ACN, told OSV News that many people still do not realize how widespread and brutal anti-Christian violence has become.

“We talk about a church where hospitals are burned, homes destroyed and young people cannot study because they are Christians,” he said. “These are not stories from the first centuries of Christianity — they are happening now.”

The priest believes that awareness in European countries, including Poland, is growing, especially through initiatives such as the Day of Solidarity with the Persecuted Church, when parishes across the country pray and raise funds for those suffering for their faith.

“I see more people joining in, praying and offering help,” Father Zelazny said. “But I also see disbelief — people who say: ‘This can’t be happening today.’ For many, it still feels abstract.”

Bishop Bakeni emphasized that the survival of Christian communities in northern Nigeria depends on two things: security and justice.

“The solution lies in getting rid of the terrorists and ensuring justice,” he said. “Christians must not be discriminated against or excluded from government programs of rebuilding. Once there is security, people can go back to their villages and rebuild their lives.”

He also appealed to the international community for help — not only prayers, but practical assistance. “Because of discrimination, the government pays little attention to us,” he said. “So our help can only come from agencies like Aid to the Church in Need, and from countries like the U.S. or Poland and others who understand our context and have the heart to help us.”

On Oct. 31, President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. would again designate Nigeria a “country of particular concern” for religious freedom and threatened to suspend nonhumanitarian aid and take “action” if the Nigerian government did not act swiftly to protect Christians from extremist violence.

Bishop Bakeni responded to the move cautiously, but with hope. “I believe such attention can make a difference,” he told OSV News. “For too long, leaders have not shown enough resolve to deal with the killings. If the global community now begins to hold Nigerian leaders accountable, that is a plus.”

He warned, however, that “sending foreign troops is not the answer. Nigeria is a sovereign nation. What we need is help to identify and disarm the terrorists, to bring justice and peace.”

“Despite the fear, despite the loss, our people still come to church,” the bishop said. “Our faith is alive — maybe more alive than ever. Because when faith costs something, it becomes real,” Bishop Bakeni said.

On Nov. 19, ACN will mark its annual Red Wednesday campaign, which is an “opportunity to shine a light on the suffering of millions who are persecuted for their faith.” Iconic buildings around the world, such as the Roman Colosseum, are illuminated in red to remind people of Christian suffering across the globe.