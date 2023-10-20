Former Delaware Tech athletic director Anthony Edwards finds new home at Saints Peter and Paul High School in Easton, Md.

Former Delaware Technical Community College athletic director and coach Anthony Edwards has found a new home at Saints Peter and Paul High School in Easton, Md.

In Baltimore County, Edwards grew up playing different sports with his twin brother. He graduated from Wesley College in Dover with a degree in sports management and went on to become the director of athletics at Delaware Technical Community College for eight years and also spent time there as the head coach of the men’s lacrosse team.

Edwards, who lives in Dover with his wife and son, found out about the opportunity at Saints Peter and Paul through the family of a former lacrosse player.

Everything moved quickly after being offered the job just days after his interview. He started work Aug 15.

Even though coming into the job “late in the game” Edwards said he plans to grow the program and “build a culture of greatness,” not just maintain the individual sports teams already under way.

Edwards oversees all aspects of the 17 sports at Saints Peter and Paul.

“One of the biggest components that I tell to parents, faculty and staff is that we have student athletes,” he said. “They are students first, then athletes.”

He said he strongly believes the Sabres cannot be successful on the field if they are not first successful in the classroom.

The Sabres fall sports are drawing near to the end of their seasons with many teams in reach of playoffs, including the girls field hockey team. The lady Sabres hosted the 2023 ESIAC field hockey championship game on Oct. 19 and claimed the title for the third time in four years with a 2-0 win over Gunston School.