New theater hosts debut spring musical with ‘Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland’ at SS. Peter and Paul High School in Easton, Md. — Photo gallery

New theater hosts debut spring musical with ‘Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland’ at...

The glistening new SS. Peter and Paul High School in Easton, Md., has plenty of amenities under its roof but few offer more highlights than its comfortable, state-of-the-art theater.

The school had its inaugural musical in the new digs April 8-10 when students turned in three performances of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.”

The big event kept he ball rolling for spring high school musicals in the Diocese of Wilmington.

One more to go. Next month, Saint Elizabeth High School presents “Cole Porter’s Anything Goes,” May 6-7 at 7 p.m., and May 8 at 2 p.m. Tickets range in price from $10-$13, and you may pick your desired seats by purchasing tickets online here. Tickets will also be sold at the door.

Here are some past performances:

Saint Mark’s: “The Wizard of Oz”

Salesianum School: “The Unfortunates”

Padua Academy: “Disney’s Little Mermaid”

Archmere Academy: “Once Upon a Mattress”