Smiles, soft chairs, cool air conditioning and lots of new stuff at Ss. Peter and Paul commencement in auditorium debut — Photo gallery

EASTON, Md. — Smiles were everywhere May 26 as 46 graduates of Ss. Peter and Paul High school got their first taste of a new school auditorium that won’t officially open until these students are off to greener pastures.

An $18 million “Sacred Vision” program at Ss. Peter and Paul included a new high school that will officially open in time for next school year.

But that didn’t stop students from the class of 2021 from flipping their tassels and tossing caps as part of the school’s first graduation celebration in the venue of soft theater chairs, cooled by state-of-the-art air conditioning and plenty of new amenities.

The complex, being built by Willow Construction, is next to Ss. Peter and Paul Church off Route 50 in Easton. But it would all remain on the drawing board for Class of 2021.

