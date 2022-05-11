‘Cole Porter’s Anything Goes’ at St. Elizabeth brings successful close to high school spring musical season in Diocese of Wilmington

‘Cole Porter’s Anything Goes’ at St. Elizabeth brings successful close to high...

St. Elizabeth High School brought the curtain down on the Diocese of Wilmington high school musical season in fine style when students presented “Cole Porter’s Anything Goes” May 6-8.

It was a grand finale for the seven Catholic high schools that took part in musicals through the spring season.

Photo galleries from each of the shows can be found at the links below.

Saints Peter and Paul: “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.”

Saint Mark’s: “The Wizard of Oz”

Salesianum School: “The Unfortunates”

Padua Academy: “Disney’s Little Mermaid”

Archmere Academy: “Once Upon a Mattress”