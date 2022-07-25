‘Hillbilly Thomists’ keep the crowd smiling on a sweltering Sunday in Delaware — Photo gallery

‘Hillbilly Thomists’ keep the crowd smiling on a sweltering Sunday in Delaware...

Plenty of toe-tapping was going at Aquinas Academy on July 24 as a crowd assembled for a live performance by the Hillbilly Thomists.

Aquinas Academy, which is marking 25 years of education this coming school year, hosted a concert and picnic on its campus on Red Lion Road. The Hillbilly Thomists are a group of Dominican friars who combine Catholic theology with bluegrass music.

The friars stopped in Delaware as part of their “Old Highway” tour, which spans several states in the United States.

The Hillbilly Thomists released their first album in 2017; it consisted mostly of bluegrass standards and Americana favorites. Since then, they have released two more albums, including “Holy Ghost Power,” which came out earlier this month.

The day in Bear began with a potluck brunch.

Attendees sat on lawn chairs and blankets on the sweltering Sunday in Delaware.