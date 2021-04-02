Bishop Malooly’s Easter message: Last twelve months have given us opportunity to put needs of those most vulnerable ahead of our own

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

As Holy Week brings Lent to a close, I prepare to once again celebrate Easter as Bishop of Wilmington, but in a different way — in my home chapel. Looking back, I appreciate how each of these years were unique, meaningful and memorable, especially last year, as we worked to overcome the challenges of the pandemic.

The last six weeks of Lent — like the last twelve months – have given us the opportunity to put the needs of those most vulnerable ahead of our own by our wearing of masks, social distancing, and hand washing. As Jesus sacrificed out of love for us, we continue to make these sacrifices for others.

I have been impressed with the creative ways our priests and parish and school personnel have used technology to serve the needs of our flock and keep our parishioners connected and informed. I am also impressed with the way our parishioners and school families have worked to stay engaged with their Church and grow in faith during this time of isolation.

This year we are still quite limited as to what we can do in our parishes. The limited ability to gather for public prayer during this Lent has given us the opportunity to grow in our private practices; something that we can take with us after the pandemic is over.

As we celebrate the Lord’s resurrection, may we remember in prayer those who lost their lives to COVID-19 and those who mourn them, those who have lost their jobs, those who suffer from the loneliness of isolation, and those who are the most vulnerable; the sick, the migrant, persons with disabilities and the unborn.

I look forward to returning to the public celebration of Mass in several weeks with the small Cathedral of Saint Peter parish community, and with the entire diocesan community virtually.

Easter blessings to all of you,

Most Rev. W. Francis Malooly

Bishop of Wilmington