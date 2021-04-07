Frederick ‘Fritz’ Jones, 43-year veteran of Diocese of Wilmington Catholic Charities, named executive director

Bishop Malooly announced April 7 the appointment of Frederick “Fritz” Jones as executive director of Catholic Charities Inc. of the Diocese of Wilmington.

Jones has served in management jobs at Catholic Charities for 43 years, most recently as director of program operations. He has been serving as interim executive director since March 4.

“I am very pleased to appoint Fritz Jones to this important position,” said Bishop Malooly. “For decades, Fritz has been a leader in our efforts to serve the people of God, especially families and individuals in need. He is committed to our mission to provide critical social services to the people of Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore.”

“I am so privileged to have been asked to remove ‘Interim’ from my new position at Catholic Charities,” Jones said. “I am excited to serve in this capacity and look forward to new challenges and opportunities in support of those in need in our diocese. My many years of service to Catholic Charities and the Diocese of Wilmington has me well-prepared to be successful in this role.”

Jones earned a bachelor’s degree from Wilmington University and a master’s of science in human resource management from Widener University in Chester, Pa. During his time at Catholic Charities, he has managed all Catholic Charities programs for the diocese. His accomplishments include the reorganization of the behavioral health program resulting in increased productivity, and the integration of the residential maternity home into a Catholic Charities program adding services to new mothers.

Jones has served the community in many ways including as a member of the Counsel of United Way Executives Designee for Catholic Charities, the Wilmington Planning Commission, and the City of Wilmington Economic Development Committee. Other community groups include the Clarence Fraim Boys and Girls Club, Rockwood Museum, and as an adjunct instructor at Delaware Technical and Community College.

He replaces Richelle Vible, who retired last month after 13 years in the job.

Catholic Charities traces its roots in the Wilmington area to the establishment of an orphanage for girls in 1830. Over the years agency services have grown and changed in response to the contemporary needs of society. Today, Catholic Charities is responsible for directing and coordinating the charitable and social service programs of the Diocese of Wilmington. It offers a wide range of human services to strengthen families, care for children, assist the disadvantaged, and build human relationships. It works in concert with other religious, non-profit, and public agencies, and in collaboration with the business and professional communities.